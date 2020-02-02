BitWhite (BTW) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitWhite has a market cap of $21,649.00 and approximately $22,098.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

