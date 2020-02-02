Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Capitalization Tops $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017902 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124892 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039569 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 416.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

