Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

