Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.40. The stock has a market cap of $338.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.