Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 4.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

