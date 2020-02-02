Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone Group worth $60,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $61.07 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

