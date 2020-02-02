Blackstone Group LP Plans Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

