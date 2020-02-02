Blackstone Group’s (BX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of BX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

