Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $11,386.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.02020916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.04036658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00761417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00774168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009438 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00696439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.