BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $265,652.00 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005437 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000914 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,984,489 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

