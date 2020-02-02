BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $99,237.00 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

