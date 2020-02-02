Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00019019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $40,080.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,527,137 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

