Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $144,684.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

