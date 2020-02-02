Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $386,860.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $386,860.00 and approximately $4,744.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.