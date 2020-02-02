Blockport Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $8,712.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

