BLOCKv Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,395.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $4,395.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

