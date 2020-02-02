Bloom Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $145.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.