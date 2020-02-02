Blox (CDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.47 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Blox token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io and BigONE. Blox has a market cap of $4.47 million and $143,556.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blox has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About Blox

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official website is blox.io.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, BigONE, Gatecoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

