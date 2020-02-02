Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

