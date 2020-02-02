BOMB Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, BOMB has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $638,905.00 and $31,222.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,461.85 or 0.99977243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046681 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,237 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

