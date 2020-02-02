Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $41.54 on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,022.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,964.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

