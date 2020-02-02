Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $71,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Booking by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,830.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,022.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.