Boolberry Price Tops $0.18 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Boolberry has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $19,497.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004113 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001969 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

