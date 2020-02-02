Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

