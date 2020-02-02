BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

