Bottos Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $661,677.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, BigONE and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

