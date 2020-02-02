Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $242,211.00 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.