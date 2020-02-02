Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BOX reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 1,649,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,891. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.39. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.