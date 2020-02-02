BOX Token Hits Market Cap of $4.29 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $28,470.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

