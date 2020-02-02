Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,275.81. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

