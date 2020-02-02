Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

