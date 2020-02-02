Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 2,625 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

