Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

