Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 18,267 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 246.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.