Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $35.45 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $11,966,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 443.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 126,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

