Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

