Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.