Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $896,043.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

