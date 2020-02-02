BriaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,737.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $29,737.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.45 or 2.14576090 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025616 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

