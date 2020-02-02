Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $3.89 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 4.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $152.72.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.