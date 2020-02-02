Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

