Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.