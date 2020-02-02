Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,137,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,878,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

