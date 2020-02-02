Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,736,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 69.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

