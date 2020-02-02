Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 9,287 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $238.71 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.06 and a twelve month high of $244.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.