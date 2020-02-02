Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

