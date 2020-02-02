Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 7.8% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

