Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Million

Brokerages expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce $43.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $43.22 million. Bridge Bancorp reported sales of $39.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $179.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $179.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

