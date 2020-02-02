Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $92,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $114.17 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

