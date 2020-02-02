Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

